NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An exhibit at Lipscomb University will offer lucky Dolly Parton fans a “behind the seams” look at some of the country superstar’s most iconic outfits this fall.

The one-of-a-kind exhibit, presented by Lipscomb University’s Department of Fashion and Design, will feature 25 outfits from Parton’s career highlighting the stories, songs and makers behind each look.

The “Dolly Parton and the Makers: My Life in Rhinestones” exhibit will be held two weeks after the country icon is slated to release her fashion-focused book, “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.”

In a video, Parton exclaimed that she looks forward to the exhibit and picked some of the looks alongside her former head seamstress, Iisha Lemming.

“Iisha Lemming has worked for me over 15 years and is the artist-in-residence at Lipscomb University,” Parton said. “Iisha and Rebecca Seaver have put together this display celebrating the makers of these clothes and 25 of my favorite looks celebrating the people who make it all happen.”

Lipscomb University’s Department of Fashion and Design said they are thrilled to partner with the country superstar and bring the unique experience to the Nashville community.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton and those behind her iconic fashion to offer the community this exciting opportunity to have an up-close look at some of her favorite outfits and to learn more about these treasured looks,” said Lipscomb University President Candice McQueen. “This unique fashion exhibition will also provide tremendous learning opportunities for our students as they discover more about the creative process and techniques and interact with the makers who have developed these fashions.”

Tickets for the “Dolly Parton and the Makers: My Life in Rhinestones” exhibit will go on sale on Sept. 1. The university said tickets are $45 and must be purchased online.

For more information about the tickets and exhibit, click here.