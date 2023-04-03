NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dog whose owner was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Madison last month has been adopted by a nonprofit to become a service dog.

The 50-year-old woman who was visually-impaired was walking her dog on March 22 on Rio Vista Drive when she was hit by a truck before the driver reportedly fled the scene.

Police said they then found the woman’s uninjured dog sitting at the front door of a nearby apartment complex where the victim lived.

Patch (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Metro Animal Care and Control took custody of the dog, who began to call the pup “Patch” for his distinctive face markings. MACC worked with Metro police to identify the victim’s next of kin tried to arrange the dog’s future placement with family.

MACC then reported Patch is in the care of Medical Mutts Service Dogs and will learn to become a service dog.

According to its website, Medical Mutts trains rescue dogs as service dogs and promotes collaboration between dogs and people through science, education and ethical training.

MACC said it appreciates the love and attention Patch has gotten over the past week and it cannot thank Medical Mutts Service Dogs enough for helping Patch in such an amazing way.

Metro police are still searching for the suspected vehicle involved in the crash. Investigators believe a Ford F-150 pickup truck was involved in the hit-and-run since chrome grill parts belonging to a 2009-2014 F-150 were found in the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.