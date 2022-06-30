NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville dog walker was charged early Thursday morning after police said she stole thousands of dollars in items from the owner.

Metro Nashville police documents said the victim hired Amanda Capley, 37, through a company called “Wag,” to take care of her dog while she was out of town on Feb. 18. When the victim returned, she told police several items were missing.

Officers said the victim reviewed Ring camera footage inside her home and reportedly noticed Capley walk upstairs, then return downstairs wearing the victim’s backpack about 30 minutes later.

MNPD said Capley took several items including a Tiffany necklace and David Yurman earrings – all totaling $2,975.

She was charged with felony theft of property.