NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dog-sitter and three dogs were able to make it out of a South Nashville home safely early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Binkley Drive at approximately 6 a.m. to respond to reports of a house fire.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, a woman inside the home was dog sitting and was unaware that the home was on fire. Fire crews believe a neighbor or passerby called in to report the fire.

Firefighters reported that the woman and three dogs made it out the home safely after crews knocked on the door to alert those inside of the fire.

At the scene, fire personnel told a New 2 crew that the deck was on fire and damage was sustained to the roof and back wall.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details were not immediately released.