NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man shot and killed a German Shepherd at Percy Warner Park Wednesday morning, according to Metro police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in a parking lot near a maintenance building and steps at the park on Belle Meade Boulevard.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported a man was getting out of his vehicle when a German Shepherd not on a leash aggressively approached him while chasing a squirrel. The man reportedly fired his weapon three times, killing the dog.

The owner admitted to officers the dog was on a shock collar but not on a leash, according to a Metro police spokesperson.

Officers questioned multiple witnesses who all confirmed the shooter’s account of events. Metro police declined to press any charges against the shooter.

The shooter told officers that he is afraid of dogs because his brother was mauled by one as a young child.

No additional information was immediately released.