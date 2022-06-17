NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities responded to a house fire early Friday morning in South Nashville.

According to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD), the call came in at 2:24 a.m. in the 500 block of Jasmin Drive. NFD said no one was home at the time, but there was significant damage to the house.

The fire reportedly started on the backside of the home, possibly the porch, then moved to the attic and top floor, officials said.

Firefighters said they were able to pull a dog out of the home. However, authorities are allegedly looking for the homeowners.

At this time, the cause is still being investigated.