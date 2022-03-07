NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dog is alive and well thanks to Nashville EMS personnel.

On February 25th, a fire broke out at a home on Mt. Pigsah Road with two dogs inside. Unfortunately, one didn’t make it. The other, Mya, a female boxer, is finally off oxygen and has fully recovered thanks to efforts by Nashville Fire and EMS.

When it comes to resuscitating dogs, James Reinard said this is the first in his 29-year career.

“You treat every call the same, [you] go into it with best intentions and do what you can within the limits of your skills and equipment,” Reinard said.

Reinard said when he and his team arrived on scene, a neighbor notified them that there were two pets inside of the house.

“The firemen went in and made an initial attack on [the] fire and knew there were two animals. They relayed that info over the radio they relayed back that they were bringing one out. [They] brought him to [the] ambulance, we noticed the animal was in immediate respiratory distress and immediately began supplemental oxygen.”

They did so by using a pet oxygen mask, something that every fire engine is equipped with, thanks to a recent donation from an organization.

“We simply hook it up to the hose, the oxygen, and put it over their snout and encourage and stimulate the animal to breathe,” Reinard said.

It’s something that young Mya was struggling with, so crews started compressions. CPR on dogs works similar to humans, Reinard said, adding that compressions are performed on the side of dogs as opposed to in the middle on humans.

“The [owner] showed up and her words of encouragement talking to the dog, you could see the light come back into the dog’s eyes.”

It was a light coupled with loss.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to save her 6-year-old brother due to being overcome by the conditions of the fire,” Reinard said.

Unfortunately, it’s part of the job. A job, Reinard said wouldn’t be possible without teamwork.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment and personal satisfaction knowing, being a dog lover, that I helped another family member with their puppy and extended family,” Reinard said. “Even if they were to bite me pulling them out, I’d still make a valent effort to save any animal.”