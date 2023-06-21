NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly three months since six people lost their lives during the Covenant School shooting, Nashville residents and leaders are continuing discussions on how to stop the next mass shooting from happening.

On Wednesday, Metro Council Public Health & Safety Committee Chair Jeff Syracuse held the second of three meetings to address gun violence at schools.

Led by the director of Metro Public Health, Dr. Gill Wright, the president of the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, and a leader with the Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action took questions as to how a community can heal and create change in the wake of a tragic event.

“Statistically, it’s going to happen again. So what are we going to do, to prevent, to do everything that we can to prevent?” said Michael Stevens with The Uvalde Foundation. “I’ve seen the same cycle happen. We have a school shooting, people get upset about it, it goes to legislation, and it dies. Doesn’t matter what state it’s in.”

To break that cycle, Stevens recommended not only focusing on trying to pass gun reform to make schools safer because of how polarizing the topic can be.

“We have to separate the gun control from school safety in order to get these politicians on board to do something for our schools, and for our campuses to keep them safe, and so for me, I think that’s a great first step,” he said.

Dr. Wright also mentioned that understanding who these shooters are is important.

“In many of these cases, they are actually insiders, meaning that they went to that school; they were there; they either went to it; they were there frequently, or something else,” Wright said.

He also added that mental health resources are crucial, but there needs to also be a focus on making sure people who are struggling are identified and treated.

“Only 15-20% of the individuals that commit these kinds of violent acts have a true prior diagnosis of a mental health, injury or illness. So we need to be able to identify these better,” Wright said.

The panel also discussed fighting for legislative changes and recommended people share their own stories of being impacted by gun violence if they feel comfortable.

“People just don’t think that they will have a family member taken. They don’t think it’ll happen at their school,” said Linda McFadyen-Ketchum with the Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action.

The next session will be June 28 at the Historic Metro Courthouse.