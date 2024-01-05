NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mother has been looking for answers ever since her 23-month-old son died following an October drug overdose in North Nashville.

Just over three months later, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced the boy’s father, 22-year-old Kelvin Blaylock Jr., admitted to using heroin just hours before finding his son unresponsive.

“‘Did you kill my child?’ That’s literally my exact words,” Vanesha Davidson said.

Davidson had reportedly dropped off her two young boys at their father’s North Nashville house, leaving them in Kelvin’s care while she went to work.

“He was, like, ‘Dada house, Dada house,’ as soon as he’d seen the building; he was jumping up and down, he was so very happy,” Davidson recalled.

However, officers said they responded to a home along Ireland Street on Oct. 3, 2023, after Kelvin called 911, saying he woke up and discovered 23-month-old Kashton Blaylock was unresponsive.

Davidson said she got a call around 3 a.m. about Kashton being found unresponsive. By the time she rushed to the hospital, it was too late.

According to authorities, Kashton was pronounced dead at Centennial Medical Center. The autopsy determined the cause of death was the toxic effects of fentanyl and metonitazene.

“Honestly, I know it could have been a mistake, but that’s a huge mistake, like, he could still be here had you not been so careless…I do put a little blame on myself sometimes, but at the end of the day, that was my child’s father, so I trusted him,” Davidson said.

For months, Davidson has been working with detectives to learn more about the incident. Now, she said wants Kelvin to face “the most severe justice” for her son’s death.

“Honestly, I want him to get the worst of the worst, and I will be at every court date, every parole hearing, everything,” Davidson said.

Police said warrants on Thursday, Jan. 4 for criminal homicide and aggravated child neglect against Kelvin, who was already in jail on unrelated failure to appear charges.