NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents were saddened to hear about a 37-year-old expectant mother who was struck and killed while crossing Dickerson Pike early Sunday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Uoli Mejia Primero — who was six months pregnant — was hit around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, in the 3800 block of Dickerson Pike. Primero was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she and her unborn child died.

Investigators are still working to locate the driver, who allegedly did not stop and fled the scene.

“For somebody to do that, actually, and then take off like that…They killed two people, and I think it’s wrong,” said Marcus Gardner, who lives off of Dickerson Pike.

Some community members who live nearby called the roadway dangerous, noting challenges for both pedestrians and motorists.

“A lot of people are speeding up here. Matter of fact, you can see the skid marks all over the place, and they do donuts and stuff around here, so yeah, it’s pretty rough sometimes,” Gardner told News 2.

Crystal Webb lives just around the corner from the crash site. She said she’s seen the dangers of Dickerson Pike firsthand.

“Another woman was on the other end of Westchester, she just came on out into my turning lane and just hit my car,” Webb recalled. “…[Drivers] just don’t care. They’re just flying up and down Dickerson Road. You have motorcycles going up and down Dickerson Road on one wheel. Just it can really, really be dangerous.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Walk Bike Nashville called Dickerson Pike “one of the most dangerous roads for pedestrians.” According to the organization’s data, between 2020 and 2022, nine people were hit while walking on Dickerson Pike.

“Because it’s a four-way cross, they really need a traffic light. It’d be more safer if they had a traffic light,” Webb said.

Gardner agreed, noting that a crosswalk signal added a few miles down the road had proven helpful. He also hopes anyone with information about Sunday’s hit-and-run will help police find the driver responsible.

“Hopefully somebody sees something, or saw something, and captured these people because they need to be caught,” Gardner said.

If you know anything about the vehicle or the driver involved in the hit-and-run, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.