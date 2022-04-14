NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive wanted on homicide charges was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a Nashville apartment complex.

The FBI reportedly executed a search warrant on a unit in the City Side Flats located at 1441 Lebanon Pike. Metro Nashville police said federal agents received information that Levelle Brownlow could be located there.

Officials said Brownlow has an active homicide warrant out of Denver, Colorado.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department assisted the FBI as the search warrant was executed.

Brownlow was taken into custody and will soon be extradited back to Colorado.