NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he threatened to shoot two people while they were delivering appliances to an East Nashville home.

The incident happened in March, according to an arrest warrant. It stated, as part of his job, the victim was delivering a washer and dryer to a home located on Lischey Avenue.

Brandon Bunton (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the victim’s co-worker was injured and was not able to assist the victim. The customer of the appliances made a call to Brandon Bunton, 37, and asked him to help.

The document reports Bunton arrived very angry and started insulting and arguing with the victim and his associate. Then he allegedly went to his car, grabbed a revolver, and threatened to shoot the delivery workers.

Tuesday, Bunton was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was released after making bond a few hours later.