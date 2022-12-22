NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Canceled and delayed flights continued mounting up Thursday across the country as winter storms and bitter temperatures moved in.

More than 2,200 flights had been canceled across the U.S. by Thursday afternoon, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

At Nashville International Airport, cancellations reached double digits, nearing two dozen by the afternoon. However, inside the airport, it was relatively quiet and steady with travelers hoping to make it to their loved ones for the holidays.

“Hopefully the weather doesn’t impact us too much and once we get there we have some reservations for some stuff we are going to do and hopefully we just get there safely,” Travis Salesky told News 2 as he and his brother Trent plan on spending Christmas in the Big Apple.

“I hope it snows a lot too because I want to have fun in the snow, too,” Trent chimed in.

Most travelers we spoke with kept their spirits bright and were prepared for potential delays.

“As I understand it the worst of the cold front will be kind of the middle part of the country and I’m kind of going to the edge in New England so maybe I’ll be, maybe I’ll be okay. I’m a seasoned traveler so I just take it all in stride. If I end up delayed or something that’s, that’s life,” Wayne Walden who was trekking to see his mother told News 2.

Others we spoke with switched up travel days to get ahead of the winter weather.

A spokesperson for BNA sent the following statement to News 2:

“Nashville International Airport (BNA) Airport Operations monitors the weather nationwide, 24 hours per day, 365 – days a year to efficiently address winter weather events.

During winter weather incidents, BNA will implement our Snow and Ice Control Plan that includes applying deicing fluid to the runways, taxiways, and terminal ramps. We also have plows, brooms and snow blowers to use as dictated by conditions for removal of winter precipitation from the airfield. In addition to our airfield preparations, we treat our roadways, parking lots and passenger walk paths. We are always prepared to ensure a safe environment for travelers.”

Passengers are asked to contact their airlines before arriving at the airport to check the status of these flights.