NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been a grueling couple of days for people without a home. Many are looking for ways to escape the hot temperatures with summer weather well underway.

“We see a lot of people that in the most general sense are very, very hot,” explained Allie Wallace, the executive director for Open Table Nashville. “We know heat can turn dangerous quickly.”

The hot weather has the organization carrying more items than usual – tools like freezing water, bottled ready to go, cooling packs, and sunscreen.

“Dehydration, heat stroke, all of those kinds of things, sunburn as well, and so we make sure that we have extra things with us in the summertime,” explained Wallace. “We cannot keep body wipes and deodorant in the summertime as well, so if you don’t have access to shower services, deodorant and body wipes (are) super helpful, too, and so those are extra things we have with us.”

The extreme heat caused the Office of Homeless Services to partner with community shelter programs in an effort to protect unhoused neighbors. Throughout the entire weekend, OHS provided “on-demand” shelter service to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Wallace pointed to the past weekend as an example of dangerously rising temperatures. She went on to explain the added concern for those experiencing homelessness when encampments close down.

“An encampment sweep can be incredibly difficult and it’s also dangerous and deadly,” Wallace said.

A report from the National Healthcare for the Homeless Council suggests encampment sweeps, bans, and move-along orders could contribute to 15-25% of deaths along those unsheltered. Combine those figures with the heat, and it could make for a deadlier combination.

“One of the things we see is it causes people to scatter; they lose kind of their resting place and that makes it hard for people like service providers and case workers to be able to find them,” said Wallace.

Open Table Nashville took to social media sharing pictures of the area just north of downtown, completely cleared out.

Among the photos was a video of Vann Colbert, who lived in the encampment. In it, he describes how he, “went to work one day, woke up one morning, went to work one night. Tent was wide open, someone took all of my clothes. They’re bulldozing the entire encampment spot.”

“Its like a gut punch and it really is, unfortunately, the landscape in Nashville. In this work, we’re almost like not surprised by it anymore, which is the unfortunate reality that this is still a thing that takes place when we have the stories like vans,” said Wallace.

If you or someone you know is needing assistance, contact Open Table Nashville’s Resource Specialist by emailing info@opentablenashville.org. Alternatively, you may text (615) 415-0141.