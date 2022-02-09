NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A decommissioned officer with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department was taken into custody Wednesday evening related to an incident from last year.

Brian Woodard, 36, surrendered himself after a grand jury indictment was issued Wednesday charging him with one count of sexual battery — a Class E felony.

The charge stems from last July when Woodard allegedly touched a woman inappropriately while watching a movie off-duty at the Belcourt Theater.

Woodard is accused of touching the left buttock of a 21-year-old woman sitting in the same row as him. Police say there was an open seat between the two, and Woodard touched the woman as she leaned over to her right.

Woodard was identified as the suspect days later due to his Belcourt membership and the description provided by the woman and her fiance.

Woodard was decommissioned in August following an investigation by sex crimes detectives within MNPD. He also faces a departmental disciplinary hearing next week.

The decommissioned officer had previously appeared in News 2 reports.

In 2018, Woodard spoke to News 2 after he helped arrest several teenage robbery suspects while off-duty. In an interview that day, Woodard told News 2’s Andy Cordan: “I want you to know I am a part of the community. I am fully vested in the community. I want to feel as safe as you.”

The 10-year veteran with MNPD was more recently assigned to the North Precinct.

His bond was set at $10,000.