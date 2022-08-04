NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A busy bar in Midtown Nashville was evacuated after a portion of a deck collapsed just before a concert Wednesday night.

Thousands of people were at Loser’s for the Whiskey Jam event when the deck gave way around 6 p.m.

Attendees were already inside the bar when the deck began to buckle. Conner Sweeny told News 2 he fell through the flooring up to his knee.

“There were a couple people kinda jammed in a little bit and they were picking people up, pulling them out, sending them wherever they could before they evacuated everyone and got the police department and fire department as quick as they could,” explained Sweeny.

The Nashville Fire Department evacuated those inside and no one was injured.

The deck will remain closed until repairs are made and evaluated by a licensed professional.

Owner Steve Ford released a statement, which reads: