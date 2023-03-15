NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a 3-2 vote, Metro Nashville’s Fair Board commissioners agreed to Bristol Motor Speedway’s proposal to lease and renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The decision has brought both support and opposition in the city.

The proposal would help transform the 118-year-old speedway. With the goal of bringing a NASCAR Cup Series race to the venue. Nascar2Nashville is one of the advocacy organizations that is helping to gather more support for the proposal.

“It’s the right move for the city,” Nascar2Nashville member Norm Partin said. “It’s tax positive because it puts money in the general fund.”

With the Metro Fair Board Commission’s vote, Metro Council and the Metro Sports Authority will vote on the proposal.

There are some groups opposed to the proposal, among them a multi-neighborhood group called Citizens Against Racetrack Expansion for Nashville. According to their website, they strongly oppose the redevelopment of the Nashville Speedway and Fairgrounds into a loud and disruptive NASCAR superspeedway.

“We are going to keep fighting this,” said John Spragens, Citizens Against Racetrack Expansion for Nashville President. “We do not think Metro Council will approve this proposal.”

