NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Correction is working to fix the error that led to Oscar Smith avoiding execution.

Just an hour before lethal injection, the state called it off, due to a “technical oversight” with the injection.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee did address the oversight and says in the next few days, more information on the error and his execution date will be released.

“The death penalty is a very serious matter and requires very serious attention to detail,” Governor Lee said. “We are digging into that, so we can understand more and we will have more to report in just a few days.”

Smith has exhausted all appeals and will not receive a pardon.