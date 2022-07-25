NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway Monday in West Nashville.
The death was reported near the intersection of Cabot Drive and Charlotte Pike around 8 a.m.
The details surrounding the investigation are unclear.
News 2 has a crew on scene working to learn more.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.