NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway Monday in West Nashville.

The death was reported near the intersection of Cabot Drive and Charlotte Pike around 8 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The details surrounding the investigation are unclear.

News 2 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

No other information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.