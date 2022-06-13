NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found off Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage Monday morning.
The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. where Old Hickory Boulevard merges onto Interstate 40 near Summit Hospital.
Metro police reported the male victim could have possibly been killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier in the morning. The victim could have been hit by a red vehicle, due to paint left behind at the scene, according to Metro police.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.