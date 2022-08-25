NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found near a Hermitage intersection Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road around 6:30 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported a neighbor was out walking early Thursday morning and noticed something suspicious just off the roadway.

First responders found an unidentified Black man wrapped in an unknown material, according to Metro police.

Detectives are working to determine if the body was placed in the area overnight. Officers are canvassing the neighborhood to find possible surveillance video from neighbor’s security cameras.

The Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.