NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway at the Union Station hotel property in downtown Nashville.
Offices were called to the hotel on Broadway around 3 a.m. Thursday.
Metro police reported a man went over a railing and a fence on the property and fell to his death.
Investigators believe the man may have been trying to go down a pole or a gutter when he somehow slipped.
Detectives are working to learn more about the circumstances.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.