NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway at the Union Station hotel property in downtown Nashville.

Offices were called to the hotel on Broadway around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Metro police reported a man went over a railing and a fence on the property and fell to his death.

Investigators believe the man may have been trying to go down a pole or a gutter when he somehow slipped.

Detectives are working to learn more about the circumstances.

No additional information was immediately released.