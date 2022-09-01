NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a Madison apartment Thursday morning.
Officers were called to to the Orchard Park Apartments on Sealey Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a welfare check.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police responded to the apartment and found a woman, identified as 28-year-old Trashai Siske, dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside apartment.
A witness told officers they heard an argument prior to hearing several gunshots, according to police.
Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.