NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a Madison apartment Thursday morning.

Officers were called to to the Orchard Park Apartments on Sealey Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a welfare check.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police responded to the apartment and found a woman, identified as 28-year-old Trashai Siske, dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside apartment.

A witness told officers they heard an argument prior to hearing several gunshots, according to police.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.