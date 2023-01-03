NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of 15th Avenue North just before midnight to respond to a call regarding about a “suspicious vehicle.”

Once on scene, officers discovered a deceased man in the driver’s seat. According to Metro police, officers also found several shell casings in the area.

Metro police have not determined if the shell casings found in the area are related to the man’s death.

The investigation remains ongoing. No other information was immediately released.