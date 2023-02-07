NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found off W. Trinity Lane Tuesday morning.
Metro police on scene told News 2 a woman’s body was discovered in the woods near the intersection of W. Trinity Lane and Liberia Street.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.