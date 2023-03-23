NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found by the side of the road in South Nashville Wednesday night.

Officers were called to an area near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Grandview Avenue just off Nolensville Pike near Interstate 440 around 11 p.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the body was located in some shrubs on the side of the road and described the discovery as an “open investigation.”

No additional information was immediately released.