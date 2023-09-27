NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead overnight along Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike near Spence Lane and Interstate 24 just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

At the scene, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 that a man was found in the road by a woman who was walking by.

The woman was able to pull the man into the grass and flagged down officers who were driving by, but by that time the man had died, according to Metro police.

Authorities reported that the man, who is known to the area, was seen by officers who were working a crash in the area earlier that morning, and officers said the man appeared fine.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

At this time, Metro police are working to determine what led to the man’s death. The man’s identity has not been released.

No further details were immediately released.