NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Alternate routes were needed early Saturday morning as Metro Police investigated a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway and the I-65/I-24 merger.

Metro Police responded to a call before 3 AM Saturday at mile-marker 90 on I-65 South. Initially, a few lanes of traffic were blocked at the investigation site.

Around 6 AM, officials closed all southbound lanes of traffic on I-65 at Briley Parkway and rerouted drivers to the east and west directions of Briley Parkway.

News 2’s Team Traffic Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell recommended the following alternate routes amid the closures:

1. 65 South to Briley Parkway West (best route).

-This route will take you to I-24. Take 24 East heading to Nashville.

2. 65 South to Briley Parkway East.

-This route has two subsections. You can exit at Gallatin Road and follow that all the way into Nashville. The secondary option is to stay on Briley Parkway east, passing Opryland, heading to I-40 West. This too will get you to downtown Nashville.

Metro Police have not released any information on the death investigation at this time.