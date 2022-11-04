NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a man was hit by a train in Madison Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Gallatin Pike South at the Nashville National Cemetery around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Metro police reported a passerby called 911 and said a body was near the railroad tracks at the cemetery.

A train on one side of the double tracks has been stopped as officers continue their investigation. The other side of tracks is still operational.

No additional information was immediately released.