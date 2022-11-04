NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a man was hit by a train in Madison Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Gallatin Pike South at the Nashville National Cemetery around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
Metro police reported a passerby called 911 and said a body was near the railroad tracks at the cemetery.
A train on one side of the double tracks has been stopped as officers continue their investigation. The other side of tracks is still operational.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.