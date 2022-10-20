NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have roped off areas of a parking lot near the Cambrea Hotel in downtown Nashville, after a body was found.

Metro Police are on the scene at 7th Avenue and McGavock Street.

The discovery of a body was made just after 6 a.m.

No details have been released at this time.

News 2 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.