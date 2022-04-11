NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting at a South Nashville hotel late Sunday night.

The 911 call came in from Somatel Nashville Airport Hotel located at 420 Metro Plex Drive just before midnight. According to Metro police, one man was shot inside a car near the parking lot of the hotel.

Officials on the scene told News 2, that two men were arguing when one grabbed a gun from his car and shot the other man. The victim was shot in the leg and side and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives are still unsure of what led up to the shooting. At this time, there is no suspect description.

According to Metro police, the victim has been identified, but his identity will not be released until the next of kin is notified.