NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No charges have been filed yet following a deadly shooting this past weekend.

It happened at Lucky’s Bar and Grill on Stewarts Ferry Pike early Saturday morning.

Police say, Christopher Johnson Jr., 45, was killed in the gunfire.

Authorities have since interviewed the second man involved in the gunfire, Gregory Dotson, 39.

Dotson told police that he and Johnson were involved in a “heated verbal argument” when Johnson pulled out a gun and fired shots at him. Dotson told police he returned fire in self-defense.

Dotson and several other witnesses reportedly fled the scene Saturday following the shooting.

Two other victims were said to be struck by gunfire. There is no update on their conditions, but they were expected to survive.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.