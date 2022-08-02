NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a suspect after two women were killed and a third injured in two stabbings in Nashville Thursday morning.

Two women were stabbed at an apartment complex on Elm Hill Pike around 11:15 a.m. One of the women died from her injuries while the other was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

A third woman was found stabbed to death at a home on Hickorydale Drive off Lebanon Pike around noon.

No one has been taken into custody and no suspect description was immediately released. Detectives believe the same suspect stabbed all three women.

No additional information was immediately released.