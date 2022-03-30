News 2 will stream the trial online with periodic delays. Graphic testimony and evidence are expected and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The trial for Michael Mosely, who is accused of stabbing two men to death outside a bar in Midtown in December 2019, began in a Nashville courtroom this week.

Mosely is accused of stabbing three people outside of the Dogwood bar over the Christmas holiday break in 2019, claiming the lives of 22-year-old Clayton Beathard, as well as 21-year-old Paul Trapeni, and leaving A.J. Bethurum with serious injuries.

Metro police said the stabbing started over a woman Mosely was flirting with and her group of friends were attacked after trying to protect her.

The trial began on Monday and was an emotional experience for the victims’ families. Jury selection lasted much of the day before opening statements, which were relatively brief. The prosecution painted a picture of friends reuniting over the holiday and how it turned fatal at the hands of Mosely in a matter of seconds.

The defense has said Mosely acted in self-defense.

Never-before seen video and images were shown Tuesday in the double homicide case as day two of the trial for Mosely was packed with compelling testimony and evidence.

A photo captured the BGA graduates who were home from college meeting up before heading out to Dogwood on December 21st, 2019.

Emma Yoder was first to testify, painting a picture of how well-loved the victims were. She said Beathard was never known to carry a weapon or start a fight.

The lead detective later showed a disturbing cell phone video of Trapeni after he was stabbed, covered In blood as he walked away before collapsing on the sidewalk. It was difficult video for everyone to watch.

New surveillance footage detailing what unfolded inside the bar was also played as Yoder was approached several times by Mosely.

Investigators said the fatal fight was sparked after Mosely made numerous advances towards her.

Bethurum was the only survivor of the three stabbing victims and one of the witnesses we expect to hear from in the coming days.