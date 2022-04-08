NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Action Commission is offering nearly 700 paid work experiences, internships, and peer leader opportunities for Davidson County youth and young adults between the ages of 14 and 24-years-old.

The deadline to apply for these opportunities has been extended from Friday, April 8 to Friday, April 15.

So far, more than 545 applicants from Davidson County have applied.

Metro Action’s POWER Youth Summer Employment initiative partners with employers within Metro Government, businesses, non-profits, and other organizations to provide seasonal, part-time, year-round, and career preparation experiences.

Summer opportunities are coordinated by the age groupings as followed:

Ages 14-15. Experience Work participants make $12 per hour while working on art or community development projects.

Ages 16-19. High School Interns make $14 per hour work independently at private, public, non-profit, and university job sites, and receive pre-program training and coaching to ensure they have the skills needed on the job.

Ages 20-24. Peer Leaders make $17 per hour, while developing skills that are transferrable to a career in youth development.

All positions, except for the year-round positions, will begin June 6 and end July 22. Applicants must have a Davidson County address to be eligible for the program.

Youth and young adults in the 37208 community will have access to computers to create their POWER Youth account and access to the online portal to apply for positions at the Goodwill Career Center-Lifsey, located at located at 937 Herman Street.

For questions about the POWER Youth Summer Employment programs or how to apply, contact Katina Bass at katina.bass@nashville.gov or 615-862-8860 ext. 77431 or poweryouth@nashville.gov.