NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old inmate is faced with an additional felony drug charge after a recent medical emergency at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a warrant, on Feb. 22, officers responded to an apparent overdose within the jail. Authorities said when Robert Moore Jr. was receiving medical aid, two items fell from his pocket — a white powdery substance and a package of orange strips. The drugs were then collected as evidence.

Due to the amount of narcotics – 4.3 grams of heroin and 51 suboxone strips – officers said it appeared Moore had intended to distribute the drugs inside the jail.