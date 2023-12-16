Davidson County’s unemployment rate in October was 2.9%—ranked #88 highest out of 95 in the state.

Nationally, unemployment has leveled with pre-COVID rates, measuring between 3.5% and 4% for most of the past two years. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed a 3.9% unemployment rate in October. Previously, unemployment skyrocketed to 14.7% at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, and those rates remained elevated through late 2021.

Though national unemployment has mostly normalized, local economies vary widely. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to analyze unemployment in Davidson County over time, and how it stacks up within Tennessee and across the nation.

The unemployment rate in Davidson County is 1.0 percentage points below the national level, and 0.4 percentage points below the state level. It ranks #88 among counties in Tennessee—ranked first by the preliminary October 2023 unemployment rate, then breaking ties by the number of unemployed people. It trails behind Hickman County, with an unemployment rate of 3.0%, but surpasses Robertson County (which has the same unemployment rate).

In real terms, it means an estimated 12,170 of Davidson County’s approximately 423,704 working residents are out of a job at the moment. That’s 331 more than last month and 815 more than a year ago. Some economists fret another recession may be on the horizon, which would drive unemployment up with business closures and layoffs.

