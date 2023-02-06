DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many of us have ideas to make our neighborhood a better place to live. In Davidson County, you can actually put those ideas to work.

Anything from getting a new playground to making safer streets — this is your chance to make real change where you live.

Ten million dollars has been set aside for Davidson County residents to put to good use.

“The money is there, waiting for residents to decide how to spend it,” said Fabian Bedne, Community Development Manager.

Bedne runs the program which will take all year to complete. It’s called “participatory budgeting,” and here are the three ways you can take part:

Join the steering committee, as they will be the main leaders in charge. Become a ballot delegate and narrow down the best projects. Simply vote — get a ballot and pick which project you want to win.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what people come up with because that’s the beautiful thing. People already know what drives them crazy, what they want to see fixed, and this is going to give them a chance to try to fix it,” said Bedne.

This is the first year this initiative is open to all of Davidson County. In the past two years, it focused on North Nashville and the Bordeaux areas. That’s where residents voted to upgrade a playground, install speed bumps, and put up new bus shelters — all changes that make the quality of life in Davidson County just a little better.

“Empowering residents to find solutions to local problems, then we build a better city, better neighborhoods, and that’s really a part of the concept here,” said Bedne.

Four million dollars was spent in the first two years taking on 19 different projects.

If you want to be a part of it this year, click here.