DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County General Sessions Recovery Court resumed in-person graduation Wednesday afternoon.

Eleven graduates were honored with a ceremony at the Birch Building for completing the program.

The recovery program is headed by Judge Gale Robinson and allows participants to attend an intensive program instead of serving jail time.

Recovery Court allows candidates to get their driver’s license back, find jobs, and even restore custody of their children.

The program is designed to save Davidson County thousands of dollars in incarceration fees each year.

By the 11 graduating candidates going through Recovery Court versus traditional jail time, program leaders estimate $420,000 in taxes were saved.