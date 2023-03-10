NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A house fire Thursday night is under investigation in northwest Davidson County.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a house off River Trace, not too far from Ashland City Highway.

The Nashville Fire Department reported the fire started on the back patio and damaged both inside and outside of the home. At this point, investigators believe it was caused by an electrical issue connected to a speaker. But, the exact cause is still being investigated.

There was only one person home at the time and they were not injured. The structure of the home remains stable and the fire department does not believe it’s a total loss.

No additional information was immediately released.