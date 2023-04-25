NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The dates have been set for the special elections for the 52nd District seat, the Davidson County Election Commission announced Tuesday.

The seat belongs to Rep. Justin Jones, who was expelled from it by the Tennessee General Assembly before being reappointed to it by the Metro Nashville Council three days later. He currently holds the seat on an interim basis.

The primary election will be held June 15, followed by the general election Aug. 3.

The first day to pick up a qualifying petition for the primary was April 18, and potential candidates can file those petitions until noon on May 4.

District 52 residents who would like to vote in that election have until May 16 to register, according to the Election Commission. The first day to request an absentee ballot was also April 18, and those who need one can do so until June 8.

Early voting for the primary begins May 26 and runs through June 10.

The general election will be held Aug. 3 for both Metro Nashville and the District 52 seat. Nashville seats on the ballot are Mayor, Vice Mayor, Council Member At-Large and District Council Members.

Those wanting to cast a ballot in the general election have until July 5 to register if they aren’t already.

Early voting for the general election begins July 14 and runs through July 29.

Should a runoff election be necessary, the schedule runs as follows, per the Election Commission:

June 16 – First day to request absentee ballot

August 15 – Voter registration deadline

August 25 – Early voting begins

September 7 – Last day to request absentee ballot

September 9 – Early voting ends

For more information, visit the Election Commission website here.