NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a result of errors in assigning voters to their correct districts, the Davidson County Election Commission has announced new procedures for Election Day to ensure voters get the proper ballot.

According to the election commission, the following procedures will be in place on Election Day.

If you voted early:

And you think you were given an incorrect ballot due to a district misassignment, please review this list of voters

If you find your name, you may cast a provisional ballot on Election Day at the Davidson County Election Commission, 1417 Murfreesboro Pike

This provisional ballot will contain your corrected district(s) and will only be counted in the event an election contest is filed

You must cast this provisional ballot at our office, as it will NOT be available at your assigned Election Day polling location

If you have not voted:

Go to your assigned Election Day polling location, found at the Polling Place Finder

If your district(s) were correctly assigned, you will vote using the voting machines

If your district(s) were misassigned, you will vote on a paper ballot that will contain the correct ballot choices

“We want to emphasize to early voters that if their name appears on the list, they can vote a provisional ballot at our office,” said Jeff Roberts, Davidson County Administrator of Elections. “We have prepared a personalized envelope for each of them, containing their correct ballot. As always, we will check their photo ID and then provide them their ballot. They will not find this special provisional ballot at their assigned polling location.”

Voters are asked to bring a photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government when they show up to the poles. College student IDs and IDs issued by local governments or other states will not be accepted.