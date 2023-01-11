NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Within the first ten days of the new year, Metro Police has already reported forty-two guns have been stolen in Davidson County.

According to authorities, thirty-eight of those guns, more than 90% of the total, were stolen from automobiles.

In 2022, more than 70% of all guns stolen were taken from vehicles — totaling 1,378 guns. It was an increase from 2021, by 75 guns.

Metro Police say the statistics go hand-in-hand with theft of vehicles. So far in 2023, fifty-three vehicles have been reported stolen.

Last year, officials reported 74% of the vehicles that were stolen were easy targets because the keys were left inside or were easily available.

Metro Police also warned that guns stolen from cars are routinely used in other crimes.

Officials are encouraging gun owners to keep their weapons in a safe and secure place, lock their cars and keep keys with them at all times.