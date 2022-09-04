NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Philip E. Smith died overnight just days after being re-elected for a new term.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall announced the judge’s death on social media stating that the judge had sworn him in for his new term just days ago.

“When I ask my friend, Judge Smith, to swear me in last week, I never imagined it would be one of his last official acts…..Prayers for the Smith family……RIP Judge Phil Smith,” said the sheriff on his Twitter page.

According to the Twentieth Judicial District, Judge Philip Smith was licensed as an attorney in 1988, and began his practice with the Davidson County Office of the District Attorney General in the same year.

After leaving the attorney’s office, Judge Smith spent 19 years in private practice before being appointed Judge of the Fourth Circuit Court by Governor Phil Bredesen in 2009.

Judge Smith was re-elected in 2010, 2014, and most recently in August of 2022.

A cause of death and funeral arrangements have not yet been revealed.