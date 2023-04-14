DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a shocking statistic, over 150 people die every day from fentanyl overdoses in the United States, according to the CDC.

The epidemic is no stranger to Middle Tennessee. According to the most recent stats from the Tennessee Department of Health, in the last three months of 2022, there were 198 suspected drug overdose deaths in Davidson County. Fentanyl was detected in 79% of the toxicology reports.

Davidson County is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Tyler Scott. On Wednesday, Tyler lost his life after a battle with opioid addiction.

“I just lost the love of my life, my best friend and school sweetheart,” Danielle Johnson said..

Tyler and Danielle have been dating since 7th grade.

“Everywhere he went in this world, even if it was the grocery store he left such a great impact, he could see anybody and just put a smile on their face,” Johnson said.

She said even with his infectious smile, he struggled with an opioid addiction when he turned 18. “He never really honestly wanted to do the drug, he started it and then it took over him mentally, physically, emotionally.”

Danielle said to honor Tyler’s life, she wants to raise awareness on the dangers of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is really taking over the world. It’s not ‘oh I can do a little bit and move past this.’ It’s oh I do a little bit and it’s my life,” Johnson said.

And now she hangs onto photos of Tyler, with reminders of him kept close to her heart.

“I can look throughout pictures and everything and just see him and it just brings me comfort knowing that he’s there with me regardless and his soul is my soul we will always be combined,” Johnson said.

A service for Tyler will be held in Nashville on Tuesday.

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe can be found here.