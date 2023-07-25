NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Award winning comedian Dave Chappelle will be making a stop in Nashville this fall as part of his stand-up comedy tour.

The comedian known for his acts on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Chapelle Show” will perform at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, September 21, as part of his Dave Chappelle Live tour.

Chappelle has received five Emmy awards, four Grammy Awards and was the recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

In 2021, the comedian performed in “The Closer,” a stand-up comedy special for Netflix, which faced backlash from the LGBTQ+ community because some viewers believed the jokes were aimed at the trans community.

Tickets for the Nashville show will be available with local presales beginning Wednesday, July 26. The general on-sale begins Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at the show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in pouches.

Guests maintain are allowed to keep possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated unlocking stations in the lobby.

