NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been 16 years since a brutal South Nashville murder ended the life of a 34-year-old single mother.

May 5, 2006, marks the day Freweini Gebremicael went missing. Two days later, on May 7, she was found shot in the head and her body had been set on fire.

Now her daughter, Rutta Simon, wants to remind the public of this horrible crime in case anyone knows anything that could help solve her mom’s case.

Gebremicael’s car was found with her purse still inside, parked on Foster Court in South Nashville. Simon said her mother dropped her off at school then never made it into work at the coffee shop she owned downtown.

“To be honest, at first I felt like I was in a dream. I didn’t believe it was real and that something like this could happen.”

On May 7, Gebremicael’s body was discovered less than a mile away from her car along Whitsett Road next to Mill Creek. Simon said her mother’s killer will never know what they took from her that day.

“My mom was my best friend. I was just getting at the stage where I was getting to understand her, better understand each other. And there’s nothing like losing your mom, man, that was my best friend,” Simon explained.

This year, Simon discovered a new level of heartbreak on the anniversary of her mother’s death. Her mom’s memorial cross by the creek was no longer there, most likely swept away by prior flooding.

As Simon deals with another year without her mother, she begs anyone with any information in her mother’s death to come forward.

“I have to keep fighting, my mom’s story has been forgotten and I have to continue to put it in the light and let people talk about it because I know someone knows something or seen something. I have that hope in that this is going to get solved,” she said.

An $11,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in Gebremicael’s case. Anyone with information can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Simon plans to hold a vigil for her mother this Saturday, May 7. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Richland Park. The public is welcome to attend and are asked to wear orange and white.