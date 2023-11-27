NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Newly-obtained court documents are painting a clearer picture into why the 1980s pop rock duo Hall & Oates are currently in the middle of a legal battle.

According to a motion filed in the Davidson County Chancery Court, Daryl Hall is suing his bandmate John Oates over Oates’ desire to sell his stake in a joint partnership called Whole Oats Enterprises LLP (WOE).

Hall says in court documents that he learned Oates was attempting to sell his take in WOE through a third-party arbitrator, which he claims is a breach of contract.

According to Hall, Oates is attempting to sell his stake in WOE to Primary Wave Music, which is prohibited in the terms of the initial WOE contract.

Hall also claims Oates sent a letter of intent to sell to Primary Wave in violation of several key provisions of the contract, including a confidentiality provision, making the entire proposed transaction unauthorized.

According to the Associated Press, a Nashville judge has ordered a pause on the sale.