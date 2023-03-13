NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Darius Rucker is about to embark on a new tour in conjunction with his seventh solo album, and he’ll have a Nashville show on the list.

(Courtesy Live Nation)

The three-time Grammy Award winner is bringing his Starting Fires Tour to Ascend Amphitheater Oct. 14, Live Nation announced Monday. He’ll be joined by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors in Nashville, which will be the final date of the tour.

The tour begins in Roanoke, Va. in June and hits outdoor venues across the country before concluding in Nashville.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Tickets for the tour, including the Nashville stop, go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 17, at DariusRucker.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages for select dates, which may include premium tickets, exclusive meet-and-greet and individual photo opportunities with Rucker, a guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, autographed item and more. For more information on available VIP packages, visit VIPNation.com.