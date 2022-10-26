NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — There’s a sense of fear among some pedestrians at the intersection of Nolensville Road and Wallace Road.

According to Metro police, Larry Arnold, 69, was hit and killed in that area on Oct. 8. This is just one of several accidents that have happened along that stretch of road.

“People just swerving and almost clipping me,” Denise Leighton said. “There’s times I can’t even be on the sidewalk.”

Leighton walks along that intersection every day to catch the bus. She tells News 2 that drivers are very reckless and don’t pay attention to pedestrians.

Other people who live and work along the intersection are very concerned that another tragic fatality could happen again.

The consensus on ways to improve the intersection is more lights and better-painted sidewalks.